The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) seized 128 cattle from a livestock farmer in the province of Utrecht on Monday. According to the regulator, the animals were in such poor condition that a vet had to put five cattle out of their misery on the spot. The police arrested the farmer because he spat at and threatened an NVWA inspector.

The NVWA inspectors found many lame animals on the farms. “These animals need immediate medical attention. They did not receive it despite the fact that the farmer is obliged to provide it,” the NVWA said. The animals lived in terrible hygiene conditions, standing in a thick layer of manure.

The farm in question had already been under stricter supervision until January 2021, when the farmer got his animal welfare in order. In March 2023, NVWA inspectors visited the farm again after new reports of animal neglect. They instructed the farmer to provide the correct care for his animals and placed the company under increased supervision again.

The farmer failed to do so. “In view of the history,” the NVWA seized 128 cattle on Monday. That means the government took over care of the animals at an undisclosed location at the owner’s expense. “These animals are now receiving proper care at a shelter,” the regulator said.

Eleven calves and around 30 sheep remained at the farm because there was no reason to seize them. “The NVWA periodically checks whether the farmer is taking good care of these animals.”

The farmer may get the seized animals back after he pays the bill for their care and can demonstrate that he will take good care of them if they are returned.