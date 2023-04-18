Dutch singers Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper are currently working with several coaches, including a singing coach, as part of their preparations for their performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. The Dutch Eurovision entry has been under scrutiny since last week after delivering two heavily criticized and not-entirely-flawless performances in Madrid and Amsterdam.

A spokesperson for AVROTROS announced on Tuesday that the duo is trying to shut themselves off from all the fuss and focus on what is to come. "They are working very hard with the whole team," said the broadcaster's spokesperson.

Duncan Laurence, who co-wrote the duo’s song, Burning Daylight, is "very involved.” The spokesperson also said that the singers are also being guided by a coach throughout the entire process.

Several prominent figures are now also stepping in to help them. For example, Douwe Bob offered his support and defended them on NOS Journaal on Monday.

AVROTROS announced on Monday that there are regular talks about the return of the National Song Festival, which was last held in 2012. Then, a jury and public vote were used to choose Joan Franka to represent the Netherlands in Azerbaijan. Later, singer Anouk volunteered and since then the Dutch entry has been chosen behind closed doors.

Actually, there is discussion every year, AVROTROS director and member of Eurovision selection committee Eric van Stade said to the ANP. "Of course we try to see if we are still doing well and if we shouldn't change that from time to time. We talk about it regularly, but until now it seemed more sensible to continue on the path we are now on."

Now that there is a lot of criticism of the performances of Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper, the discussion will return after this Eurovision song contest whether the Dutch entry should not be chosen earlier I n public, according to Van Stade. "And then we will have that discussion very seriously again with those involved."

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool from May 9-13. Nicolai and Cooper will compete for one of the ten final spots on May 9 during the first semi-final.