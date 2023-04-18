Former Schiphol Airport employees often keep their uniforms and access passes, which remain active, according to an investigation by YouTube channel Vrije Vogels and Panorama. They sent an ex-worker into the airport with a hidden camera. He made it all the way to the runways without raising suspicion.

Vrije Vogels and Panorama started the investigation a year ago after receiving a tip from a former employee that they still had their access pass and uniform. Some further research showed that it wasn’t just them. “In the end, nine anonymous ex-employees contributed to the story.”

“Our whistleblower briefly worked at Schiphol, but his clothing and access pass is still in his possession,” Sven van der Meulen of Vrije Vogels said. “Staff who leave, in many cases, simply keep the pass, which, weirdly, also remains in operation.”

The program asked its anonymous source to test if the pass still worked while wearing a hidden camera. The source parked in the staff parking lot and easily opened a Schiphol staff door with his old access pass. He walked through the airport, all the way onto the runways, without anyone trying to stop him or even asking what he was doing.

“Our source worked at Schiphol a long time ago, has long since left, but he never handed in his pass and work clothes,” the program said. “Airport security is a joke.”

Schiphol refused to respond to Vrije Vogels and Panorama’s questions. CDA parliamentarian Anne Kuik said she’d pose parliamentary questions about this.