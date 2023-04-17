Feyenoord took another step towards the Eredivisie title on Sunday, beating Cambuur 0-3. Santiago Gimenez, Sebastian Szymanski, and an own goal from Calvin Mac-intosch gave Slot’s side a comfortable win.

Feyenoord opened the scoring after 16 minutes when Paixao found Gimenez, who headed the ball into the far corner. Cambuur did not make it easy for Feyenoord like the scoreline would suggest, with Feyenoord only getting their all-important second goal in the 51st minute. Oussama Idrissi chipped the ball to Szymanski at the far post, who then curled a lovely shot into the far corner of the net. ambuur are now nine points from safety with it looking like that the side from Leeuwarden will be playing in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie next season.

The third goal will be something that Mac-intosch will want to forget. Robbin Ruiter saved Paixao’s attempt in the Cambuur goal before Mac-intosch got his header all wrong as he saw it loop into his own net to finish off the scoring for the day.

Vitesse picked up a shock 1-4 victory away to NEC Nijmegen in the Gelderse derby. Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen had a day to forget, making two blunders for the first two Vitesse goals and getting lucky on several other occasions in the match. Vitesse got their first goal of the day through their captain Matus Bero with Kacper Kozlowski getting the second goal just three minutes later as Cillessen lost possession of the ball to Vitesse striker Mohamed Sankoh.

Bart van Rooij scored an unfortunate own goal after 68 minutes, but NEC rectified just two minutes later. Midfielder Dirk Proper with a lovely side-footed finish to make it 1-3. However, the match was finished as a tie after 83 minutes when Ryan Flamingo scored after a goalmouth scramble to seal the points for the Arnhem side, who are now five points clear of the relegation zone with six matches remaining.

FC Groningen looks set to be relegated after losing to RKC Waalwijk on Friday. The Groningers are eight points behind the relegation playoff spot with six games remaining.