An explosion caused a fire at a home on Weverstraat in Purmerend early on Monday morning. Paramedics took three people to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, the police said on Twitter.

Firefighters responded to the home at around 1:18 a.m. and escalated the fire alarm 12 minutes later. Investigators quickly determined the fire was caused by an explosion. “The police are investigating and call on witnesses to come forward,” the Noord-Holland police said on Twitter.

A police spokesperson told NOS that the incident is linked to a "criminal conflict," but the perpetrators targeted the wrong house. The residents have nothing to do with the conflict, the spokesperson said.

The explosion is the latest of a series of violent incidents that have plagued Purmerend this month, including several shootings and explosions targeting homes in the municipality.

The police arrested a 20-year-old local man on Saturday for possible involvement in the incidents. He is in custody for questioning, and the police expect to make more arrests.