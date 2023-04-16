A 20-year-old man from the Amsterdam municipality of Purmerend was arrested on Saturday. The man is a suspect in the investigation into the series of violent incidents in the Purmerend municipality last week.

According to the police, the 20-year-old is currently in custody and being questioned. Police are not ruling out multiple arrests and are continuing a full investigation following his arrest.

On Tuesday evening, April 11, the police received a report of a shooting at the Belthoeve in Middenbeemster. A day later around 04:30 in the morning, banging noises were heard in the Boeierstraat. It turned out that the facade and windows of a house were damaged by bullet impacts. Police also suspected that fireworks were also set off near the front door of the house. On Thursday evening, April 13, at about 10:50 p.m., another violent incident occurred in which shots were fired at a residence in Weverstraat. Furthermore, the police informed that Friday morning an explosive device was detonated in a residential building on the Groenveld in Middenbeemster.

According to the police, the investigation into the above incidents are still ongoing. In addition, the police are investigating whether there is a connection between the incidents.