Image
A traffic jam on the A13 between Rotterdam and The Hague due to an accident, and vehicles rerouted because of a closure on the A4. 6 April 2023 - Credit: RWS Verkeersinfo / Twitter - License: All Rights Reserved
Sunday, 16 April 2023 - 13:34
Traffic gridlock towards Rotterdam due to accident, A16 free again
The A16 for the Terbregseplein interchange near Rotterdam is free again, Rijkswaterstaat reported.
Traffic from Breda in the direction of Rotterdam was delayed for more than an hour in the early afternoon on Sunday due to an accident at the Terbregseplein junction between the A16 and the A20. The ANWB reports that three lanes are closed. "People on their way to the Rotterdam marathon could be affected," a spokesperson said.
The ANWB advises those heading to Rotterdam to take the A15, A4, and A20 via the Benelux tunnel.
According to Rijkswaterstaat, there is oil on the road that needs to be cleaned up and expects that this will take several hours.
Reporting by ANP