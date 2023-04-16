Traffic from Breda in the direction of Rotterdam was delayed for more than an hour in the early afternoon on Sunday due to an accident at the Terbregseplein junction between the A16 and the A20. The ANWB reports that three lanes are closed. "People on their way to the Rotterdam marathon could be affected," a spokesperson said.

The ANWB advises those heading to Rotterdam to take the A15, A4, and A20 via the Benelux tunnel.

According to Rijkswaterstaat, there is oil on the road that needs to be cleaned up and expects that this will take several hours.