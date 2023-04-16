The Rotterdam marathon is taking place this Sunday morning and will affect the accessibility of the city. Many roads are closed and large crowds are expected. The municipality advises participants and spectators to arrive by public transport or bicycle.

The 42nd edition of 'De Mooiste' will start at 10 a.m. at the Erasmus Bridge. The 17,000 runners have to complete a route of 42 kilometers and 195 meters and will first run through Rotterdam-Zuid to get back to the city center via the Erasmus Bridge, according to Rijnmond. Participants will then run a lap around the Kralingse Plas and finish the race on the Coolsingel.

For those coming to Rotterdam by car, it is best to use the free P+R lots, such as Kralingse Zoom, Slinge and Alexander, according to the municipality. From there, people can continue by public transport..

It is recommended to take the subway. Many bus and streetcar lines run a detour because of the road closures. The municipality points out that the central station and the metro stations Beurs and Blaak are "excellently" accessible. Only the Leuvehaven metro station will be closed until 3 p.m. And because of the expected crowds, no bicycles will be allowed on the subways.

The weather forecast is favorable for the runners. According to Weeronline, there is no wind and the temperature is between 10 and 13 degrees.