The residents of a house on the Bouwmeestersgoed in Putten, Gelderland, felt unwell on Sunday after an unknown substance was thrown through a mailbox. The police suspect that someone intentionally left behind a dangerous substance.

A police spokesperson could not say how many residents felt unwell. They were examined by paramedics and have no lasting complaints. According to Omroep Gelderland, the unknown substance was thrown in through the mailbox. However, the police could not confirm that. Furthermore, a strange smell could also be sensed on the street, the regional broadcaster said.

Part of an adjacent park has been cordoned off, according to Omroep Gelderland, "It was a strange smell you smelled, striking. But it didn't hit your eyes or throat," said a reporter of the regional broadcaster.



Measurements are being taken to determine whether it is indeed a dangerous substance.