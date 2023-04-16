PSV picked up a hard-fought victory against FC Volendam on Sunday. Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side ran out 2-3 winners due to goals from Luuk de Jong, and Guus Til. Xavier Mbuyamba and Daryl van Mieghem got the goals for Volendam.

Ruud van Nistelrooij gave Guus Til and Jarrad Branthwaite a starting spot. Branthwaite retakes his place, having recovered from an injury. Oliver Boscagli played in his position last week. Guus Til was given the nod over Fabio Silva, who started as the most advanced midfielder last weekend against Excelsior.

PSV took the lead after 33 minutes. Henk Veerman lost the ball in a promising position for Volendam, which was punished with a fantastic pass by his namesake Joey Veerman finding Til, who only had to lay the ball off to Luuk de Jong to put it into the empty net.

Til doubled the scoring seven minutes later. Again it was a pass from Veerman which started the attack finding Johan Bakayoko, who controlled the ball on his chest before leaving it for Til. The midfielder did not hesitate, smashing the ball into the top corner with a beautiful volley.

Volendam had a chance to get one goal back shortly before halftime. Oskar Buur laid the ball off to Daryl van Mieghem but the winger skied his shot.

PSV came out for the second half like a team who thought the game was already won. However, Volendam had other ideas, as they scored within ten minutes after the start of the second half to close the gap to one goal. Carel Eiting took a great corner, and Xavier Mbuyamba rose higher than everyone else and headed home.

But where Volendam showed their qualities in attacking corners, just three minutes later, they showed that they struggled to defend them too, as PSV made it 1-3. Veerman took the corner, which was reached by Erick Guttierez, who perfectly headed it back into the box for Til to head home and get his second goal of the game.

However, there was a third goal in the ten-minute time frame. Gaetano Oristanio went on a mazy dribble before poking the ball through to Van Mieghem, who made no mistake smashing the ball into the far corner.

Veerman should have decided the match for PSV after 73 minutes. Substitute Anwar El Ghazi played the midfielder through with a lot of space and only just outside the 6-yard box, but the midfielder failed to convert against his former club, sending his shot high over the goal.

And it could very well have proved costly as Volendam should have equalized just five minutes later. Again it was the Volendam captain Eiting who found Oristanio with a deft little pass, but the Italian saw his shot saved by Walter Benitez.

Fatigue set in for the Volendammers near the end of the match as PSV took control of the game, ensuring that Van Nistelrooij’s side took home the points. They are five points behind Feyenoord, who play later on Sunday afternoon against Cambuur, and three points ahead of Ajax, who face FC Emmen on Sunday evening.