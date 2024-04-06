PSV are gearing themselves up for their 25th Dutch league title. The Eindhovenaren increased their lead over Feyenoord to 12 points with a 5-1 win against AZ Alkmaar.

The second-place team from Rotterdam faces arch-rivals Ajax on Sunday. But even Feyenoord manager Arne Slot told reporters after the 0-0 draw against FC Volendam on Thursday that he doesn't believe his team can still win the title. "That is not a realistic goal anymore."

It looks like PSV could have an easy run-in. Peter Bosz's side faces Vitesse, Sparta Rotterdam, and RKC Waalwijk at home. Away matches against SC Heerenveen and Fortuna Sittard are also on their schedule.

AZ aimed to defend better than they did on Thursday in their 5-0 loss against Heracles Almelo. However, it clearly didn't work, as PSV could have scored four times in the first 15 minutes.

The visitors could count themselves lucky that only Johan Bakayoko found the target. He scored in the ninth minute after good work from Joey Veerman and Malik Tillman created the chance.

Bakayoko, Luuk de Jong, and Olivier Boscagli missed significant opportunities in the opening stage. AZ striker Vangelis Pavlidis almost took advantage of a mistake by Jerdy Schouten, who returned to PSV's lineup as centre-back. The Greek striker hit the post with his attempt.

De Jong found the net in the 23rd minute with an assist from Tillman, who had replaced the injured Hirving Lozano. The striker ended a streak of five matches without a goal.

He also scored the 3-0 after halftime after a beautiful pass from Veerman and a perfect cross from Jordan Teze.

Pavlidis scored his 25th goal of the season a short while later to make it 3-1. The AZ striker is the top scorer in the Eredivisie, followed by Luuk de Jong with 24 goals and Santiago Gimenez with 21.

Veerman capped off an excellent performance with his side's fourth goal. Substitute Jesper Uneken crowned his debut with a goal to make it 5-1, to the joy of the fans who were signing "stand up for the champions."