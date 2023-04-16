In Rotterdam, a police officer’s face was "beaten bloody" by a driver who got into a heated traffic dispute, the police reported on Saturday. The attack happened during a check on the Korperweg near Waalhaven in the south of the city. The perpetrator was arrested.

The motorist was checked by the police because he was speeding on the A15, had a traffic dispute with another road user, and showed dangerous driving behavior. However, he did not seem to want to cooperate.

The driver also refused to show his driver's license. At some point, he approached the police officer in a threatening manner, who asked him to keep his distance. He then gave the police officer a hard punch in the face.

In the process, the police had to use pepper spray and a stun gun. The injured officer was then taken to a hospital by ambulance.