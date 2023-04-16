Ajax could not convincingly add to their goal difference in the home match against FC Emmen. The club picked up a difficult win on the lowly FC Emmen: 3-1. The home side's play did not give much reason for optimism for the away match next week against PSV.

Ajax and PSV are eight points behind league leaders Feyenoord with five matches remaining. The second place seems to be the highest position both sides can reach. Ajax's goal difference is seven goals better than PSV's.

The two Mexicans for Ajax took centre stage in the first half. Right back Jorge Sanchez, who has been widely labeled a failed signing this season, opened the scoring and assisted the 2-0 for Steven Bergwijn. Edson Alvarez got his tenth yellow card of the season after just over 30 minutes played. Therefore he is suspended for the away match next week against PSV.

Alvarez was given a yellow card for a light foul on Ole Romeny in FC Emmen's half. The Mexican felt so aggrieved that he spent the rest of the match complaining to referee Marc Nagtegaal. It may be that deep down, he was angry at himself. Alvarez is a player who likes to participate in battles. But ten yellow cards in 29 matches is obviously too much for a Mexico international.

Alvarez did give the assist for the opening goal by his countryman Sanchez. He won a header in the 22nd minute, from which the replacement for the injured Devyne Rensch could toe-poke the ball into the net. Sanchez was also alert to a through ball by Jurrien Timber. He saw Bergwijn free, who then slid the ball into the net.

Ajax started with Jorrel Hato as left back. The defender, 17 years and 40 days old, debuted as a starter in the Eredivisie. Only Clarence Seedorf, Vurnon Anita, and Bert Strijks were younger when they made their first start for Ajax in a league match. Hato was given the nod over Calvin Bassey and Owen Wijndal, who were signed for a combined 33 million last summer.

Bergwijn and Kenneth Taylor missed chances for the 3-0 before Jeremy Antonisse brought the visitors from Emmen back into the game with his first goal in the Eredivisie. Dusan Tadic saved his side from a nerve-wracking finish in the 80th minute.