A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, a village in Zuid-Holland. There were no arrests made in the immediate aftermath, but police released a description of one suspect who was the focus of the initial investigation.

Gunshots rang out on the Rossenburgpad at about 2:25 p.m., police said. Emergency services sent police and ambulances to the scene, and a trauma team was quickly dispatched by helicopter.

The victim was conscious when first responders arrived, according to Rijnmond. "The victim was rushed to the hospital. The perpetrators fled," police said in a statement. Authorities did not reveal his condition or the nature of the injuries.

Investigators were searching for a male suspect aged 17 or 18 who stands at about 1.70 meters in height. He was dressed in black, and wore a gray hooded jacket. He was last seen headed southeast from Roosenburgpad towards Ambachtsezoom.

"The police immediately started an investigation and spoke with witnesses, viewed camera images and conducted a trace investigation," police said. Photos from the scene showed several cars pulled over near an ambulance in an area cordoned off by police.