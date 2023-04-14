While things are “generally going well” for many Netherlands residents, there are significant developments that pressure the quality of society, according to the Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP). One in six Netherlands residents is disadvantaged, and over half of adults have little trust in politics.

“In addition, there are large differences in how well people can manage by themselves in the Netherlands. This structural inequality between groups is persistent and - despite measures taken by the Cabinet - is not declining,” said the SCP.

Over a million adults in the Netherlands are in a “vulnerable situation.” The disadvantaged group relatively often consists of people over 65, single-parent families, and ethnically diverse people. They face an accumulation of problems like physical limitations, financial issues, or problems in the family. They give their life an average score of 6.3, while for others, it is 7.8 on average.

In addition, the SCP has observed for “several years” that the social domain, which includes care, does not function properly for people in vulnerable situations. Many tasks have been assigned to the municipalities since 2015. “The budgets have been reduced, and additional cuts have also been announced for the coming years in youth care, among other things,” the SCP said. Policymakers overestimate the self-sufficiency of the vulnerable, and the policy does not always match people’s “lifeworld.”

The SCP has also long observed that the trust in politicians is declining. According to the planning office, the current dip in confidence is “persistent.” Citizens are most negative (“even a majority negative”) about the government’s ability to solve problems.

The SCP wants a long-term vision from the Cabinet and for the government to give the social consequences of policy “a full place in the elaboration of this vision: whether it concerns the housing shortage, the nitrogen crisis, the sustainability of healthcare, or shortages in the labor market. In addition to consequences for the economy and the living environment, all these policy tasks also have (major) social consequences.” The SCP’s advice applies to the Spring Memorandum - the spring update to the national budget - and afterward.