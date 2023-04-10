Easter Monday starts with the sun still shining through the clouds, especially in the east of the country. But the cloud cover will increase during the course of the day, and rain will start falling this afternoon. The rainy weather will last through the week, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

Monday afternoon will be cloudy everywhere, with the rainfall starting in the west and moving to the east. Maximums will range from 14 degrees in the north to 17 degrees Celsius in the southeast. A moderate wind will blow from the south, and it may be quite strong on the coast and on the IJsselmeer.

The rest of the week will see gloomy weather, with a lot of rain and wind, especially on Wednesday. Maximums will be slightly below average, between 10 to 12 degrees. The weather will turn gradually dryer from the weekend.