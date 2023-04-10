Nineteen percent of festival goers expect to use more drugs than usual this season due to the increased ticket prices, EenVandaag reports after surveying its youth panel. “For 20 euros, you have an ecstasy pill and a whole day of water at a festival. With beer and food, you spend three times as much,” one respondent said.

Nearly half, 43 percent, said they plan to drink less or buy cheaper drinks. A quarter will eat less or cheaper.

Like about everyone else, festival organizations are struggling under high inflation. Many, mainly smaller festivals, can’t happen at all this year. Others managed to pull things together, partly by increasing ticket prices. Tickets for Lowlands, for example, jumped from 255 to 300 euros. Respondents also mentioned Pinkpop, Defqon, Awakenings, and Down the Rabbit Hole as festivals whose tickets have become much more expensive.

And that has had a significant impact. Over a third, 37 percent, of young festival goers have to skip one or more festivals this year because of the increased price. And those who could get tickets are looking to cut costs in other ways, like opting for drugs instead of drinks and food.

Despite the impact, 62 percent see the need for higher ticket prices. “No one can escape inflation; festivals simply have to pass on their costs,” one respondent said. “Better an expensive festival than no festival at all.”

Most young people, 63 percent, also don’t think the government needs to help keep festivals affordable. “Visiting festivals is not a fundamental right. Let’s spend public money on combating poverty in everyday life instead of making this kind of luxury accessible,” a respondent said, though they added: “The only festival that can be paid for with public money is the Liberation Day Festival.”