Mainly due to the exploits of Steven Berghuis, Ajax was able to recover from their two-league-game winless run. The Amsterdammers beat Fortuna Sittard 4-0 with two goals and two assists from Berghuis and have retaken second place in the Eredivisie over PSV by goal difference.

Ajax had to win in the Johan Cruijff Arena to equal PSV’s points tally and keep the pressure on the leaders Feyenoord who face RKC Waalwijk later on Sunday at home. Ajax dropped points against Go Ahead Eagles last week and had lost to Feyenoord the week before in the league.

Manager John Heitinga gave Florian Grillitsch a starting place. The Austrian replaced Mohamed Kudus, who had picked up a muscle injury in the 2-1 semi-final win over Feyenoord in the KNVB Beker in midweek. Midfielder Davy Klaassen, who was hit in the head by an object thrown from the crowd, was back in the starting lineup. Heitinga also started with Youri Baas.

For Fortuna, who picked up three points at home to FC Groningen last week, captain Burak Yilmaz started the game. The Turkish superstar had hinted at a departure after the game, but that was a misunderstanding, according to sporting director Sjoerd Ars.

Berghuis opened the scoring in the 6th minute for the home side. The 31-year-old footballer was played in on the right-hand side by Jorge Sanchez. He dribbled around Remy Vita and had the space to curl a shot into the left corner of the goal. The ball went in via the inside of the post.

Dusan Tadic had the chance for the 2-0 shortly after. The Ajax captain could have scored after a backpass by Vita, which was too short, but Rodrigo Guth blocked the shot with his head. Berghuis did make it 2-0. Tadic crossed the ball with a lob from the left, which Vita missed. Berghuis was then able to hit the ball high into the net unimpeded.

Heitinga brought on Jorrel Hato for Baas at halftime. Fortuna manager Julio Velazquez brought on Ximo Navarro for the unfortunate Vita. Fortuna tried to get back into the game in the second half, but Steven Bergwijn increased the margin. He received the ball from Berghuis from a corner and hit it home.

Dimitris Siovas headed onto the bar for Fortuna. Silvano Vos was allowed to debut for Ajax in the second half. The 18-year-old came on for Grillitsch. Kenneth Taylor added a fourth, and then Mika Godts made his debut.