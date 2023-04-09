Police in Amsterdam arrested a 16-year-old as part of an investigation into a stabbing on Friday in the city’s Zuidoost district. The boy was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with the incident that left a 13-year-old Amsterdam boy injured.

The incident happend just before 6 p.m. in the entryway of the Huigenbos, an apartment complex in Zuidoost. Records show emergency services dispatchers were alerted to the incident on Abcouderpad, and sent police, paramedics and a trauma team by helicopter to the scene.

“Officers who rushed over found the victim on a bench between the Huigenbos and Hakfort apartments. He was allegedly stabbed with a knife and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries,” police said. The victim’s condition was not released.

The assailant fled from the scene before police arrived. The investigation into the incident led officers to a home where they took the 16-year-old suspect into custody.

Police said on Saturday, “The motive for the stabbing incident is still under investigation.”