Young people aged 15 to 24 are more likely to believe fake news and share it, according to a new media literature study by researchers at Hogeschool Utrecht. They tend to rely on their gut feeling and think they are quite capable of recognizing fake news, researcher Sophie Duvekot told RTL Nieuws.

“Young people are very interested and find it important to stay informed of the news,” Duvekot said. It gives them topics to discuss and helps them develop their point of view. “That is important for their identity formation.”

There is a massive supply of news, and young people have a broader understanding of what news means and consume it on different platforms. For example, unlike older generations, young people have not grown up with loyalty to a specific news brand. They often consume news through traditional sources like newspapers and alternative media like social media and influencers.

According to Duvekot, young people look for diverse perspectives. “They want to see multiple sides of an issue, and they see that coming out more in alternative media,” she said, though that adds to their vulnerability to misinformation - when something is shared by someone they know, it is often enough for young people to trust the content.

Fifteen to 24-year-olds also often find traditional media negative or depressing. Due to the wide range of media, they also don’t expect media to treat a subject neutrally and objectively. According to Duvekot, news media would do well to present different news perspectives to keep the conversation going among young people.