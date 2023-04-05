The German road authority is working to make the section of the Autobahn where four Dutch people decided in an accident involving three Porsches safer. The authority is placing gravel in the median strip of the A3 near Elten to drain rainwater faster, NOS reports.

The median strip where the accident happened had been asphalted until now. Aqualplainnig was one of the causes of the accident.

On March 26, a Porsche driver lost control of his car in bad weather and ended up against the guard rail on the Autobahn about 2 kilometers over the Dutch-German border. The driver of another Porsche stopped to help. The two drivers and one passenger were hit on the emergency lane by a third Porsche when that driver also lost control of his car.

Four people died, three Dutch men aged 39, 42, and 56, and a 37-year-old Dutch woman.

The German police told local broadcaster WDR that the A3 near Elten had been renovated in September last year, and there have been several accidents since. The police are investigating whether there is a connection.