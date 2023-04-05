A Dutch man who was visiting Suriname was stabbed to death in the capital of Paramaribo on Tuesday evening. He was identified by the Waterkant news outlet as Juliene Rosheuvel. His cousin was taken into police custody.

That night, he reportedly had an argument with his cousin, 32-year-old Tyron R., even though he had arrived in the country just a few days earlier. Rosheuvel's brother tried to break up the fight, which became more violent. The nature of the argument was not revealed.

R. then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Rosheuvel, Waterkant reported. Paramedics arrived, but Rosheuvel was pronounced dead at the scene. Another of Rosheuvel's brothers also suffered injuries to his head, and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The incident happened on Richard Voullairestraat in the city's Abrabroki neighborhood near the Suriname River. Shortly after the stabbing, the suspect fled the scene, but he was taken into custody a short time later. The motive was still under investigation, police told Waterkant.