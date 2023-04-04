A passenger on the NS intercity that derailed in Voorschoten on Tuesday morning filmed the evacuation from inside the train. The video depicts the panic felt by the about 50 people on the train, many of whom got hurt. There will be no train traffic between Leiden Central Station and Den Haag Central Station for the rest of Tuesday, NS reported.

The video recorded by one of the NS intercity passengers shows people stumbling through the derailed train in the dark as someone asks people in the background whether they are okay.

Een passagier heeft de treinramp bij Voorschoten vanuit de trein gefilmd. Bij het ongeluk hoorden passagiers een harde klap en de lichten gingen uit. Ze mochten er korte tijd niet uit door elektrocutiegevaar.https://t.co/ECHusWdj9v pic.twitter.com/htfw3MWuSa — Omroep West (@omroepwest) April 4, 2023

A freight train and the NS intercity both collided with a construction crane on the track in Voorschoten at 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday. One person died, and around 30 were hurt, with 19 needing hospitalization. One of the injured is the NS train driver. He sustained broken bones, NS said. The driver of the freight train wasn’t seriously hurt, freight transporter DB Cargo said.

Bij #voorschoten staat de ontspoorde trein leeg op en vooral naast het spoor. De -mogelijke- oorzaak van de ontsporing zien we ook: een spoorwegkraan die grotendeels verwoest is. Zaten 50 passagiers id trein, “meerdere zwaargewonden”. #rtlnieuws pic.twitter.com/0RlWV98qbz — Geert Gordijn (@geertgordijn) April 4, 2023

NS initially said train traffic on the Leiden CS-Den Haag CS route would be halted until at least 4:00 p.m., but now updated that to no train traffic on the route all day. The two trains need to be salvaged before ProRail can assess the extent of the damage on the track. Only then can the rail manager start repair work.

NS also closed Leiden Central Station because it was getting dangerously crowded. Many people did not realize there would be no train traffic to and from the station. NS urged travelers to use alternative transport.

Trains are running from Leiden in the direction of Utrecht, Haarlem, and Schiphol Airport.