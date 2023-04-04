Dutch airline KLM was surprised by Schiphol’s announcement that it would stop overnight- and private jet flights by the end of 2025 to reduce noise pollution. The measure will cost “thousands of high-quality jobs,” trade union De Unie said. Environmental organization Greenpeace is pleased with the decision.

On Monday evening, Schiphol’s interim CEO Ruud Sondag announced in the AD that Schiphol will limit the number of night flights and stop allowing private jets. The airport will be closed to departing aircraft between midnight and 6:00 a.m., and no planes will land before 5:00 a.m. The airport is definitely abandoning plans for a “second Kaagbaan,” a new take-off and landing runway next to the current Kaagbaan that has been discussed for years.

KLM is surprised that Schiphol announced the measure without discussing it with the rest of the aviation sector. “As a sector, we would prefer to jointly come up with further measures to reduce CO2 emissions and noise pollution,” the Dutch airline said in a statement. According to KLM, only a joint approach will lead to an aviation sector that is in balance with the environment and climate.

The airline stressed that it considers this important. But measures should be taken in consultation, according to KLM. “Together, we can arrive at an alternative that is widely supported by all parties and, therefore, effective.” Together with the other airlines based at Schiphol, partner Delta Air Lines, and aviation sector organizations, KLM proposed to submit a vision to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management no later than mid-June.

Schiphol’s plans will cost “thousands of high-quality jobs,” said Reinier Castelein, chairman of the trade union De Unie. “Schiphol opts unilaterally for further demolition of the sector.” According to Castelein, support for Schiphol has continued to decline with the airport's growth. “Because the growth has been mainly in low-cost airlines with lower-paid work, Schiphol contributes less and less to the earning capacity of the Netherlands on average. KLM and Transavia form the heart of Dutch aviation but will be hit hard by the night closure.

According to Castelein, this can be done differently. “Reducing nuisance could be combined with the shrinkage of low-cost carriers like Ryanair and easyJet. But EU legislation makes that impossible. Although Schiphol’s nuisance will decrease due to this decision, so will the earning capacity and thus the contribution to the economy.”

Environmental organization Greenpeace is pleased with Sondag’s plans. “Finally, the switch seems to have flicked at Schiphol,” said the organization’s aviation expert Maarten de Zeeuw. “Aviation has completely grown out of its shell and goes far beyond the boundaries of locals, nature, and climate. To stop flying at night is the least you can do.”

“The fact that Schiphol is going to ban private jets is a good step,” De Zeeuw continued. “This form of transport in times of climate crisis is shameless and really no longer acceptable.” He also referred to a blockade of Schiphol’s private jet terminal by Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion last year. “We are glad that Schiphol is now listening.”

Greenpeace stressed that this announcement must not be used to scrap plans to shrink Schiphol. “If aviation wants to follow the Paris Climate Agreement, the number of flights will have to decrease even further.”

Parliamentarians’ response

VVD parliamentarian Daniel Koerhuis called Schiphol’s plan a “unilateral decision.” He worries about the consequences for KLM’s scheduled flights and air freight. “Schiphol is one of the corks on which our economy floats,” Koerhuis tweeted. He would like to debate this during question time on Tuesday.

Raoul Boucke of coalition partner D66 is optimistic about the changes. “Schiphol is seeing the light,” he said on Twitter. “Now, even less nuisance during the day.”

GroenLinks MP Suzanne Kroger sees the decision as proof that Schiphol realizes “growth is not an option.” She has “fought for this for a long time along with many residents and environmental organizations,” she said.