Diving teams search for drowning victims in the Maas River in Maastricht Sunday afternoon after a boat overturned on the river. Due to the strong current of the Maas, the drowning victims drifted quite a distance, said a spokesperson for the Zuid-Limburg Security Region.

There were probably two people on the small boat that capsized near the Sluisdijk, the spokesperson said, but this is not certain.

According to the Zuid-Limburg Security Region, one person was pulled from the water by emergency services and was taken to the hospital. After the first drowning person was pulled out of the water, the emergency services found the second person near Itteren, north of Maastricht. Unfortunately, attempts to resuscitate the victim failed.

Een persoon is door de hulpdiensten uit het water gehaald. Deze is overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. Een politiehelikopter, een helikopter van de ADAC en diverse boten zoeken naar de tweede persoon. Zij zaten in een bootje dat door de stuw is gevaren. — Veiligheidsregio Zuid-Limburg (@VRZuidLimburg) April 2, 2023

After an initial report at 1:10 p.m., emergency services raised the alarm. A police helicopter and a German trauma helicopter have been called up. Furthermore, the fire department also moved out with boats and helicopters flew over the water to search for the drowning victims.