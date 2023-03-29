Four pupils of the PassePartout primary school in Tegelen were taken to a hospital last week for observation after they tasted cocaine. They found the drugs in some bushes next to the school. “It was a small bag with the residue of white powder,” a police spokesperson told 1Limburg. “Investigation showed it was cocaine.”

The four kids are in the toddler class. They were playing outside last week Monday when they found the drugs. “Of course, it fits the age that they want to discover what they found,” Rob Thuijls of the education foundation Kerobei, which covers the primary school, told the Limburg broadcaster. “A teacher saw it happen and immediately called the police.”

The toddlers were taken to a hospital for a check-up and observation. They were allowed to go home later that day in good health.

The school informed all parents about what happened. “It can never be completely avoided, I think. We inspect our terrain but not the area outside it,” Thuijls told De Limburger. “I am especially pleased that employees intervened so accurately. And that nothing happened to the children.”