The new members of the Provincial Councils will be installed in the provincial houses on Wednesday. Then it will also become clear which persons per party accepted a seat and will take their place in the Provincial Councils. The installation gatherings can be followed via a live stream.

Gelderland will instate 36 new members of the Provincial Council, including newcomers from BBB (14 seats), JA21 (2 seats), and Volt (2 seats). The old members of the Provincial Councils will say goodbye on Tuesday. In Limburg, the new members receive a transfer document from the former members “for a smooth transition from the old to the new Council.”

In Overijssel, the newly installed members of the Provincial Council will meet again on Thursday evening for an interpretation debate about the election results. Each party will get the opportunity to reflect on the significance of the election outcome.

The Provincial Councils will say goodbye to members who served the past four years but will not return to the new councils in special gatherings on Tuesday. Drenthe will be the first province to kick off at 1:30 p.m., saying goodbye to the departing members. The farewell ceremonies can be followed from the public stands of the provincial houses or via live stream.

In most cases, the members are leaving because they have not been re-elected. Some are leaving for their own reasons. In Overijssel, more than half of the current Provincial Council members are leaving. Some departing members will receive a Royal Honor during the farewell gatherings because they’ve served on the Provincial Council for 12 years or more.

The coalition negotiations for the provinces are still ongoing. A scout has now been appointed in all provinces, and the first talks have been held with political parties about a coalition.