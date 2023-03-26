The police suspended six employees from their duties with immediate effect. They had made "very inappropriate" comments about what they saw around them in a video circulating on social media from a vehicle in Paris. An investigation has also been launched into the statements and the involvement of the employees, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the video was allegedly shot when the six employees attended an Oranje match in Paris in their free time. A spokesperson would not say exactly what the six said in the footage because of the investigation. The police did not comment on their positions.

"As the police, we are very shocked by these images and statements, because we want to be a police force of and for everyone," said Oost-Nederland Police Chief Janny Knol. "The behavior of these colleagues, even if they were traveling privately, does not fit in and is completely unacceptable."

According to the spokesperson, the six employees have been denied access to all police locations as long as the investigation is ongoing.