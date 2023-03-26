The police broke up an illegal rave party in an empty office building in Maastricht on Saturday night. Two partygoers and one officer were injured, police said on Sunday. However, no one was arrested. During the eviction, hundreds of partygoers turned against the police, throwing rocks and glass, among other things.





Politie voert charge uit op deelnemers illegale rave Maastricht https://t.co/9Zah8QLnQb — NOS (@NOS) March 26, 2023

The police intervened after receiving reports of noise nuisance from the former office building between Limburglaan and Wim Duisenbergplantsoen. When police entered the building, they found a rave party with hundreds of partygoers on five floors. Several hundred rave fans were also outside.

Afterwards, police deployed several police patrols to break up the party. Before officers could enter the premises, a group of about 100 people turned against the police, and a somber atmosphere ensued. The officers then carried out expulsions. Around 2 a.m., the police cleared the premises, whereupon about 150 people again turned against the police outside. The officers were pelted with stones, glass and beer cans. Again, the police carried out expulsions and also used two police dogs. As a result, two people suffered unknown injuries. A police officer was also injured.

According to witnesses, the partygoers came from the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and even the Czech Republic.