Despite high inflation and economic uncertainty, Dutch Michelin-starred restaurants are doing good business and can boast numerous reservations. Guests want to dine at a high level and are prepared to pay for it. However, Michelin-starred restaurants also have to pass on higher purchasing and energy costs to their prices, as a tour of several Michelin-starred restaurants showed.

Three-star restaurant De Librije in Zwolle for instance said reservations are "already booked up well into the future." "In that respect, we certainly have no problem attracting guests with our restaurant. A wonderful position of luxury. In terms of spending, we're finding that our guests have become a bit more lavish post-coronavirus.”

Also the Aan de Poel in Amstelveen, which has a two-star rating, reported that business is excellent. "To be honest, reservations are going very well. We are very happy with how things are going. There are also no problems with staff shortages. In that respect, we are in a luxurious position."

In addition, the Parkheuvel in Rotterdam, which also has two stars, claimed last year was already going well and that sales are continuing to increase this year. "So that's very good. Once the guests are here, the 'sky is the limit.' The people who come to us can afford it and want to have a good time." Business is also booming at two-star restaurant De Kromme Watergang in Hoofdplaat, Zeeland. "The restaurant is doing well."

But even Michelin-starred restaurants cannot escape the higher prices for food and energy. "Of course, we have noticed some of the increased prices. We tried to delay them as long as possible, but we also had to raise our prices slightly recently," said The Librije.

"Of course we charge higher prices, there's no way around it. But people know what they come for, so it doesn't affect us," Parkheuvel explained. De Kromme Watergang said it's driving them crazy. "It's not fun anymore. All costs have gone up about 15 percent on average, not to mention electricity and gas. Unfortunately, we have to raise prices because of that."

According to industry organization Koninklijke Horeca Nederland, "despite the Corona debt and the energy crisis," things are generally going well at the star restaurants. "Nevertheless, we cannot say exactly how the Michelin-starred restaurants are doing financially at the moment. What we can say is that most hospitality operators currently have a healthy anticipation of the Michelin stars that will soon be awarded again."