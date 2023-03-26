A drunk 49-year-old man from Tilburg jumped on the windshield and roof of a police car early Sunday morning in his hometown. During his arrest, the suspect bit the officer's hand, the police reported.

Around 4:45 a.m., an officer on a bicycle noticed a man jumping on the windshield and roof of a parked police vehicle. The officer then rode toward the suspect, blocking the drive-through with his bicycle. As the 49-year-old suspect from Tilburg approached the officer, the police officer stopped the suspect with his bicycle, causing him to fall.

When the man from Tilburg, who was pinned to the ground, was about to be handcuffed, the suspect bit the officer's hand. Eventually, with the help of the oncoming officers, the 49-year-old suspect was handcuffed and taken to the police station. Charges were filed against the man for public intoxication and vandalism of a car.