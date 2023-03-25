Residents of about a thousand student apartments at Zeeburgereiland in Amsterdam are expected to be without heating until at least Saturday after a gas leak. That's according to a spokesperson for network operator Liander. Residents were advised to keep their apartments warm by closing doors, windows, and curtains.

Around 11 a.m. Friday morning, a gas pipeline was damaged during excavation work at Zeeburgereiland. Natural gas leaked from the hole in the high-pressure pipeline, after which a number of people were temporarily evacuated for safety reasons. However, no one was injured.

Liander technicians sealed the broken pipe, preventing the gas from escaping and the residents were able to return to their homes safely, but repair work on the broken gas line was expected to last at least until Saturday morning.



However, the problems have not yet been resolved on Saturday morning around 10 a.m., network operator Liander reported.