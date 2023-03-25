In several places in the Netherlands the lights will go out Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m. for Earth Hour, an international event to draw attention to climate change and nature. The Pontjesbrug on Curaçao is also participating in Earth Hour for the first time.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) launched the initiative in 2007. At that time, it was still a small action in Sydney, Australia. Since then, millions of people, companies and organizations worldwide have participated, according to WWF.

In the Netherlands, the lights go out at a number of restaurants in Haarlem, among other places. Several buildings and monuments such as the Amsterdamse Poort, the Eusebiuskerk in Arnhem and the City Hall in Terneuzen will remain in darkness.

WWF calls Earth Hour more important than ever these years. “The next seven years are crucial for halting climate change and the degradation of nature. The earth has already warmed by 1,1 degrees Celsius and we are well on our way to reaching the crucial 1,5 degree limit by 2030. reaches."