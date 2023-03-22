A person was killed in a violent incident on Lentse Warande in Nijmegen on Tuesday evening. The police arrested a man for possible involvement later in the evening. Precisely what happened is not yet clear.

The police responded to a report of a stabbing incident just before 10:30 p.m. They found a critically injured victim at the scene. First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, but it was to no avail. They died at the scene.

“A major investigation was immediately launched to find out exactly what happened and whether this was indeed a stabbing incident,” the police said. Police officers arrested a man later in the evening for possible involvement.

The police have said nothing about the victim’s identity, not even revealing their gender. “The investigation into the identity of the deceased victim is also ongoing,” is all the police said. According to Omroep Gelderland, the victim was a man.

The identity of the arrested man and how he is connected to the victim are also unclear.

“The police are urgently looking for witnesses to the incident on the Lentse Warande,” the police said. “Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, can aid the investigation.”