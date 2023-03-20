The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded community service against three men suspected of racism in Breda in 2021. They allegedly assaulted a black man, insulted him and his wife, and stuck stickers with racist texts on a lamppost in the city. Two of the men are also suspected of projecting racist texts on buildings in Eindhoven and Rotterdam this year, Omroep Brabant reports.

According to the OM, on 17 October 2021, one of the three suspects punched a black man in the face after all three called him and his wife “kankernegers” - which translates to “cancer” and a racial slur. The three confronted the victim because he was removing one of their stickers from a lamp post. Other stickers the men had with them contained texts like “White Lives Matter,” “Stop white replacement,” and National socialism, we’re back.”

The stickers express “complete contempt for other people” and increase polarization, the OM said. One suspect’s lawyer argued that the stickers fall under freedom of expression.

Only two of the three suspects were in court. According to Omroep Brabant, Albert P. (28) and John A. (24) seemed to have some trouble telling the court what they stood for. When the court asked P. whether he said the racial slur, the man said, “yes, I say that often.” When the court asked P. whether he supports the statements on the stickers, he replied: “I don’t know. I’m not really thinking about it.”

A. couldn’t tell the court where the “population theory” he adheres to comes from, nor what “national socialism” - as mentioned on their stickers - actually means. A. did say that he is against the “demonization of the whites.”

The victim also got a chance to speak in court. “What I hear is a lot of lies and ignorance,” he said. “We are here with two guys who are very ill-informed. They themselves do not know what they actually stand for.”

The third suspect, who did not show up for the trial, is Daniel S. According to the OM, he is the one who actually assaulted the victim. S. confirmed to the police that he punched the man but said that he was also punched.

The OM demanded 120 hours of community service against S. for assault and the offensive stickers. The other two face 50 and 70 hours of community service.