Someone spraypainted a white letter Z onto a Russian tank recently placed in front of the Freedom Museum in Groesbeek. The letter Z is the pro-Russian symbol for the invasion of Ukraine.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, museum director Wiel Lenders told the Gelderlander. Employees of the museum removed the paint as quickly as possible and informed the police. “This is punishable. It is a historical object that we have on loan. We are considering measures,” Lenders said.

The badly-damaged T-27B tank and a bullet-riddled Ukrainian ambulance have been in the parking lot of the Freedom Museum since Friday. The Ukrainian army captured the tank in March last year after it ran into a French mine during a Russian attack on Kyiv. According to the Freedom Museum, the exhibition is a protest and awareness campaign.

At the end of February, the tank was placed in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin as a protest against the Russian war.