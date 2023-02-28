A destroyed tank that had been standing in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin for several days was removed early on Tuesday morning, the police said. The German press agency DPA reported that the tank would come to the Netherlands to be exhibited here. The activists who placed the tanks in front of the Russian embassy proposed the idea.

Activists placed the Russian T-72 tank in front of the embassy in the center of the German capital on Friday in protest against the war in Ukraine. Friday was exactly one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. According to the activists, a mine destroyed the tank during an attack on Kyiv in March last year. Soldiers may have died in it.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense cooperated in getting the tank to Berlin. It is not clear where in the Netherlands it will be exhibited.

A destroyed Russian T-72 tank was put in front of the Russian embassy in the German capital, Berlin, on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/rLSuRuWSxb — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2023