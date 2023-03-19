Two women and several children were seriously injured in a one-sided car accident on Saturday afternoon on the N363 near Uithuizen (Groningen), police reported. The vehicle in which they were sitting went off the road at around 4 p.m. for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.

Vanmiddag heeft rond 16:00 uur een ongeval plaatsgevonden aan de N363 bij #Uithuizen. Een voertuig is door nog onbekende omstandigheden van de weg geraakt en tegen een boom tot stilstand gekomen. — Politie Groningen (@POL_Groningen) March 18, 2023

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Drachten, had to be freed from the car by the fire brigade. The other woman was a 35-year-old from Het Hogeland. The children were also from the same municipality. According to sources, five children were in the car at the time the accident took place, but the police would not confirm this. The victims were taken to several hospitals.

Six ambulances and two fire engines rushed to the accident, RTV Noord reported. In addition, a trauma helicopter was deployed. Police are investigating the accident and are asking witnesses to come forward.