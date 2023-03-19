A 42-year-old man from Maassluis was killed in a violent incident in his hometown on Saturday. The perpetrator is still on the run and the police are looking for witnesses.

Around 2:30 a.m., the police received a report that a stabbing had taken place at Fenacoliuslaan in Maassluis, which turned out not to be true. According to the police, it was a violent incident between two people. Possibly it was a brawl, the police suspect. The 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died later that night.

The perpetrator however, had fled by that time, and police are searching for him.

It is still unclear what happened on Fenacoliuslaan or what the circumstances were. The police have launched a neighborhood manhunt, and the criminal investigation department is also involved.