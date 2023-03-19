The match between FC Groningen and SC Heerenveen was suspended by referee Serdar Gözübüyük on Sunday with over ten minutes remaining after crowd trouble by the Groningen fans. A punch was even thrown by a Groningen fan toward a player. The match was eventually finished with Heerenveen winning 0-2.

Groningen was 0-2 down at home to Heerenveen with over ten minutes to go when stewards tackled a fan for trying to enter the pitch. Trouble followed with fans arguing and pushing stewards in the stands.

Jetro Willems ran over to the crowd to calm it down, but the fans did not appreciate that as they reacted furiously to the full-back. Elvis Manu, who had been substituted earlier, then ran across to confront the Groningen fans with one throwing a punch towards the duo.

FC Groningen is fighting relegation this season and has had several incidents of fan trouble as the situation remains toxic around the club.

This follows a turbulent time for fans in Dutch football amidst a rise in crowd trouble and violence, with away fans being banned from attending matches on occasion.

The match was resumed a while later with Heerenveen winning 0-2 after two goals from Sydney van Hooijdonk in the first half.