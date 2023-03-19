Ajax and Feyenoord will duel for the lead in the Eredivisie at the Johan Cruijff ArenA starting at 2.30 p.m. The Rotterdam side will defend a three-point lead over Ajax in Amsterdam. Almost two months ago, the two clubs met in De Kuip when the Klassieker match ended 1-1.

Ajax have won their last seven games in the Eredivisie under the management of John Heitinga, the successor to the sacked Alfred Schreuder. With a win in front of their home crowd, the reigning champions can take over first place in the Eredivisie from Feyenoord. Ajax's goal difference is slightly better than Feyenoord's, which has lost only one league match this season.

FC Groningen and sc Heerenveen will meet starting at 12:15 p.m. In addition to the Ajax - Feyenoord match, the duel between Excelsior and SC Cambuur, who are 16th and 18th in the table, will also kick off at 2.30 p.m. Excelsior has four points more than Cambuur.

Furthermore, PSV will take on Vitesse in Arnhem (kickoff 4:45 p.m.), and FC Twente and AZ will close out the 26th round in Enschede at 8 p.m.