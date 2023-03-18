Several Italian newspapers reported that Roberto Gualtieri, the mayor of Rome, urged Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi to prohibit Feyenoord supporters from traveling to Rome for the Europa League quarter-final on April 20.

On Friday, the mayor of the Italian capital voiced his worries regarding the possibility of violence. "A very tough attitude is needed to protect the city and the country because we have seen very serious incidents of violence in the past.” He further added that the game was planned on the day before the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) inspection for Rome's bid to host Expo 2030. This presents another reason "to make the most appropriate interventions" during this "sensitive time for the city," he remarked.

Gualtieri referred to the previous clash between the two teams in 2015, which saw violent riots between Italian police and Feyenoord fans following a Europa League game against AS Roma. The fans caused extensive damage to the Piazza di Spagna and the Barcaccia fountain. On Friday, the sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport featured an article with the headline: "The ultra nightmare returns to Rome."

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, it is very likely that Gualtieri's request will be accepted. The newspaper recalled on Friday that authorities had prohibited the sale of tickets to Feyenoord supporters before their match against SS Lazio, another football team based in Rome, already last September.

Furthermore, the newspaper reported that Feyenoord fans have started publishing provocative messages on social media. Hence, it is highly probable that the mayor's request will be granted once again.

It is still unclear whether the Rotterdam authorities will allow Italian supporters to attend the first match at De Kuip on April 13.