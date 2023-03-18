Over 37,000 volunteers across the Netherlands are set to participate in the 21st edition of the National Clean-up Day this Saturday. The aim is to clean up as much litter as possible from thousands of locations, including forests, beaches, and waterways, with some volunteers even using surfboards to fish litter out of the water.

The theme this year is “Wat pak jij op?” which translates to “What are you picking up” in English. The organizer of the action, Nederland Schoon, is encouraging everyone to get involved by doing a clean-up in their street or neighborhood.

During this edition, the volunteers will take up the fight against litter in creative ways, said the organization. In Haarlemmermeer, for example, a litter bingo will be organized with prizes to be won. In Woerden, anglers from fishing club De Rijnstreek will make a fishing spot litter-free.

Alongside the volunteers, seventeen companies and organizations are also participating in the event, including Gouda Peukenvrij, McDonald's, and Pathé.