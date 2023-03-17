The Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam will reopen on Saturday after being closed for months for renovations. To celebrate the reopening, the museum arranged a festive weekend with many activities, including a walking tour in the city. Amsterdam residents can visit the museum for free on Saturday.

The festivities will kick off at 10:00 a.m. “Explore the old and new spaces in Rembrand’ts house and discover the stories of Rembrandt’s life, work, time, and city with the new multimedia tour,” the museum said.

There will be demonstrations for young and old to enjoy throughout the day. In Rembrandt’s studio, you can find out how the Dutch master mixed his paints or learn how to etch like Rembrandt in his etching studio, for example.

The museum is also using the reopening to showcase just how intricately Rembrandt is linked with Amsterdam. “Discover the best stories about Rembrandt during the city walk #RembrandtWasHere, including activities at various Rembrandt locations in the Nieuwmarktbuurt.”

Rembrandt lived, worked, and experienced important moments in the Nieuwmarktbuurt. He married his wife Saskia in the Oude Kerk, for example. They buried one of their children in the Zuiderker. And the artist bought exotic objects for his art room at the old Brakke Grond inn. “You will get to know these and many more beautiful, moving, and historical Rembrandt stories during the tour.”

There will be special activities at each walking tour location between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The museum advised Amsterdammers who planned to visit the Rembrandt House Museum for free on Saturday to book a timeslot to avoid disappointment. The museum can only take so many people at a time. No reservation is needed for the walking tour. The route can be found here.