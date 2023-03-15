Shrinkflation - products getting smaller but costing the same or more - is suddenly widespread in the Netherlands. Television program Radar has launched a campaign where residents of the Netherlands can vote for the product that "has become the smallest.” Nominees range from cat food to tulips.

Hema’s coffee pads, for example, used to cost 3 euros for 46 coffee pads. Now it’s 3.75 euros for 40. Koopmans custard went from 400 grams for 0.89 euros to 300 grams for 0.95 euros. Lay’s Paprika Chips used to cost 2.19 euros for 335 grams. Now consumers have to pay 2.65 euros for 300 grams.

And does your cat seem hungrier than before? That could be because the content of Whiskas 7+ wet cat food packets went from 100 grams to 85 grams, while the price increased from 3.74 euros per pack of 12 to 5.49 euros.

Albert Heijn’s tulips still cost 5 euros for two bunches, but instead of nine tulips in each bundle, consumers now only get eight. Other nominees include Verkade's San Francisco biscuits, Karvan Cevitam's drink syrups, Harlekijntjes drop candy, Maaslander matured cheese slices, and Bieze garlic spread.

The final vote tally will be announced on March 20 during an episode of Radar.