CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra argued that the government should also implement a price cap for energy in 2024 if large groups of people are otherwise at risk of ending up in poverty. As far as he is concerned, the temporary increase in the child-related budget will also be continued. The deputy prime minister hopes that will help people in a vulnerable position and with a middle income. He wants to try to get the Cabinet to agree with his plans.

“Last year’s package was a combination of contributions to the energy bill, the energy cap, and a few hundred euros extra, which is called the child-related budget,” Hoekstra clarified his plans after he suggested them during the election debate on EenVandaag on Monday. He wants to continue this if bills and energy costs remain so high.

In November last year, Minister Sigrid Kaag of Finance said the price cap would be temporary and only for 2023. If energy prices are still very high in 2024, the government would only help people who can really not make ends meet, the Minister said. Hoekstra also wants middle incomes helped in a possible price cap next year, but he did not clarify what that would look like.

What prompted the CDA leader’s statements was an estimate by the Central Planning Office (CBP) that the number of people below the poverty line will increase from 800,000 this year to nearly 1 million next year when temporary support measures disappear. Hoekstra proposed to announce new measures in the summer if the CPB prediction seems to be coming true.

