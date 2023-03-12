PSV avenged their loss to Cambuur in de Eredivisie in October (3-0). The Eindhovenaren struggled with the bottom of the league for a half again in their home match, but they were able to turn the 1-1 score at halftime into a 5-2 score by the end of the game.

For PSV, it means a third win in a row in the league. Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side stays fourth as Ajax and AZ also won this weekend. They are three points behind league leaders Feyenoord, who face FC Volendam on Sunday evening.

PSV were missing their captain Luuk de Jong. The striker picked up an ankle injury last week against RKC Waalwijk and has not recovered yet. The Portuguese Fabio Silva took de Jong’’s place, and Xavi Simons started from the wing. Guus Til took the open spot in the midfield.

Joey Veerman got the first chance for PSV. Goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter saved the midfielder’s attempt after 13 minutes.

The home side was sloppy. After Ibrahim Sangare lost the ball, Cambuur was able to counter. Left Back Patrick van Aanholt missed the ball, after which Remco Balk was able to place the ball into the right bottom corner: 0-1. Right after this, Balk should have scored Cambuur’s second after a mistake by PSV center-back Jarrad Branthwaite. The attacker hit the huge opportunity wide.

Cambuur helped PSV back into the match due to a blunder from Mitchel Paulissen. The midfielder tried to turn on the edge of Cambuur’s box but lost the ball. Simons picked it up and dribbled past Ruiter before rolling it into the empty net. Simons is now the joint top scorer of the Eredivisie with 12 goals.

PSV saw a goal disallowed before halftime, and Mimoun Mahi hit a shot over from a promising position.

The Brabanders pulled the match toward them after halftime. Van Aanholt surprised Ruiter with a right-footed shot from just outside the area, and shortly afterward, substitute Anwar El Ghazi made it 3-1.

Striker Bjørn Johnson brought some excitement back to the match with a header that went in off Sangare after an hour. Silva decided the match with a penalty after 64 minutes after a clumsy handball by Leon Bergsma. El Ghazi scored again in the closing stages.