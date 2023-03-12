Of the approximately 700 people arrested on Saturday at two large demonstrations in The Hague, four are still in custody on Sunday. One of them is the driver of a shovel who broke through a police cordon at the farmers' demonstration (FDF) in Zuiderpark. He will be brought before the examining magistrate on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

The driver of the shovel was arrested on Saturday for vandalism and resisting arrest. The shovel was confiscated. Two police officers were slightly injured during the arrest of the shovel driver. According to Mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen, the driver will have to pay for the damage he caused.

During the farmers' demonstration, one person was also arrested for insult. This person is also still in custody on Sunday. Of the arrested participants in the Extinction Rebellion (XR) action on the A12 in the Hofstad, one person is also in custody for insult and another for obstruction and resistance. What will happen to these three detained people, whether they will be released soon or whether they will be held longer, is still under review, said the police spokesperson.