Four people were injured in a one-sided accident on the Kalkhofseweg near Haps (Noord-Brabant) on Sunday morning. According to the police, a father with three children crashed his car into a tree for unknown reasons. One of the children was seriously injured.

Several emergency services were called, including a rescue helicopter. Two people were able to get out of the car on their own. The other two, however, had to be freed by the fire brigade, Omroep West reported. Furthermore, firefighters had to free a trapped person that was injured. All victims were taken to a hospital, the police spokesperson said.

The police are still investigating.