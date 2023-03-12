Three goals in the first 20 minutes helped Ajax to defeat SC Heerenveen away on Sunday. The match ended 2-4. Mohamed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, Steven Bergwijn, and Kenneth Taylor scored the goals for the Amsterdammers. Pelle van Amersfoort and Sydney van Hooijdonk scored for Heerenveen.

Ajax made one change to their starting lineup. Davy Klaassen was dropped to the bench for Kenneth Taylor. If Klaassen were to get one more yellow, he would miss the Klassieker next weekend against Feyenoord. Although, according to Ajax manager John Heitinga, the decision was only tactical. Mats Kohlert returned to the Heerenveen side.

The first attack of the match resulted in a goal. Edson Alvarez came forward and passed it to Dusan Tadic, who was tackled on the edge of the area. The ball fell perfectly for Mohamed Kudus, who rolled it into the far corner.

Ajax made it 2-0 after 15 minutes. Osame Sahraoui tried to dribble the ball out of his own box losing it to Alvarez, who smashed a rocket of a shot into the corner before Xavier Mous could even see it.

It went from bad to worse for the club from Friesland as Ajax made it three just three minutes later. Steven Bergwijn played a one-two with Tadic before knocking it past two defenders and then putting it through the legs of the keeper.

It was Bergwijn’s first goal since the 12th of November against FC Emmen. It was also the first time Heerenveen conceded three goals at home in the first 20 minutes.

Heerenveen manager Kees van Wonderen made three substitutions, and it reaped its rewards quickly. one of the players subbed on, Thom Haye put in an excellent cross for Pelle van Amersfoort to head home and gave the fans in the Abe Lenstra Stadion something to cheer about.

Ajax got the vital fourth goal shortly after the restart for the second half. Kenneth Taylor, who is not usually known for his long-distance shots, beat Mous with his weaker foot from outside the area.

Brian Brobbey should have made it five after a terrific cross by Kudus, but the striker headed the ball onto the crossbar when all he needed to do was get it on target.

Heerenveen made it 2-4 with 11 minutes to play. A cross from Sahraoui was headed over Geronimo Rulli by Sydney van Hooijdonk.

Heitinga is the only Ajax manager this century who has won his first seven league matches. His side is now equal on points with league leaders Feyenoord who face FC Volendam at home on Sunday evening.